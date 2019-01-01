QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.18 - 12.31
Vol / Avg.
29.6K/157.7K
Div / Yield
0.58/4.80%
52 Wk
11.92 - 13.93
Mkt Cap
748M
Payout Ratio
32.39
Open
12.23
P/E
8.92
EPS
0
Shares
61.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective of the group is to provide current income for its shareholders. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation with current income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset (WIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset's (WIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset (WIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset (WIW)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) is $12.225 last updated Today at 4:45:44 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset (WIW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset (WIW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset (WIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset (WIW) operate in?

A

Western Asset is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.