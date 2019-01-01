|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.310
|1.360
|0.0500
|REV
|3.550B
|3.569B
|19.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Trane Technologies’s space includes: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR).
The latest price target for Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) was reported by Mizuho on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting TT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.06% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is $151.185 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Trane Technologies (TT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Trane Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trane Technologies.
Trane Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.