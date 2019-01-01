QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $14 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.360 0.0500
REV3.550B3.569B19.000M

Trane Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trane Technologies (TT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trane Technologies's (TT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trane Technologies (TT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) was reported by Mizuho on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting TT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.06% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trane Technologies (TT)?

A

The stock price for Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is $151.185 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trane Technologies (TT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Trane Technologies (TT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) reporting earnings?

A

Trane Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Trane Technologies (TT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trane Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Trane Technologies (TT) operate in?

A

Trane Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.