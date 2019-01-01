QQQ
Range
21.55 - 22.13
Vol / Avg.
727.1K/988.9K
Div / Yield
0.9/4.11%
52 Wk
19.56 - 31.12
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
17.11
Open
21.94
P/E
8.32
EPS
0.46
Shares
65M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments namely Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Guess Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guess (GES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guess (NYSE: GES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guess's (GES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guess (GES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guess (NYSE: GES) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting GES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.63% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guess (GES)?

A

The stock price for Guess (NYSE: GES) is $21.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guess (GES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

Q

When is Guess (NYSE:GES) reporting earnings?

A

Guess’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Guess (GES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guess.

Q

What sector and industry does Guess (GES) operate in?

A

Guess is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.