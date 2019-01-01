|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guess (NYSE: GES) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Guess’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Guess (NYSE: GES) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting GES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.63% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Guess (NYSE: GES) is $21.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.
Guess’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Guess.
Guess is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.