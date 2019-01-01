QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $70 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 318.00 expecting JLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.49% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)?

A

The stock price for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) is $234.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2020.

Q

When is Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) reporting earnings?

A

Jones Lang LaSalle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Q

What sector and industry does Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) operate in?

A

Jones Lang LaSalle is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.