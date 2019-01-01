QQQ
Range
9.76 - 10.16
Vol / Avg.
195.2K/160.8K
Div / Yield
0.98/9.71%
52 Wk
9.99 - 13.3
Mkt Cap
346.6M
Payout Ratio
48.87
Open
9.82
P/E
4.55
EPS
0
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is the United States based closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. It seeks to achieve the objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and fixed-rate debt instruments.

Analyst Ratings

PIMCO Income Strategy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Income Strategy's (PFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Income Strategy.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Income Strategy

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) is $10.11 last updated Today at 8:58:00 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Income Strategy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Income Strategy.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) operate in?

A

PIMCO Income Strategy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.