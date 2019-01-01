QQQ
Range
115.69 - 119.96
Vol / Avg.
406.7K/525K
Div / Yield
4.28/3.62%
52 Wk
97.87 - 140.51
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
130.67
Open
118.91
P/E
36.29
EPS
1.45
Shares
78.6M
Outstanding
Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 101 properties, which includes 23.4 million square feet of retail space and over 2,600 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.470
REV246.350M254.154M7.804M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Federal Realty Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Realty Investment (FRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Realty Investment's (FRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal Realty Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Federal Realty Investment (FRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 129.00 expecting FRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.50% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Realty Investment (FRT)?

A

The stock price for Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) is $115.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Realty Investment (FRT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Federal Realty Investment (FRT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Realty Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Federal Realty Investment (FRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Realty Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Realty Investment (FRT) operate in?

A

Federal Realty Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.