Range
204.97 - 217.95
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/713.6K
Div / Yield
6/2.74%
52 Wk
159.71 - 244.55
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
34.03
Open
217.9
P/E
22.91
EPS
1.31
Shares
61.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 4,976 stores as of the end of 2020, in addition to servicing 1,277 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 57% of its 2020 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9602.070 0.1100
REV2.370B2.397B27.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advance Auto Parts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advance Auto Parts (AAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advance Auto Parts's (AAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) was reported by Citigroup on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 294.00 expecting AAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.08% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)?

A

The stock price for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) is $206.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advance Auto Parts (AAP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Advance Auto Parts (AAP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reporting earnings?

A

Advance Auto Parts’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Advance Auto Parts (AAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advance Auto Parts.

Q

What sector and industry does Advance Auto Parts (AAP) operate in?

A

Advance Auto Parts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.