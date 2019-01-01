|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.960
|2.070
|0.1100
|REV
|2.370B
|2.397B
|27.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Advance Auto Parts’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) was reported by Citigroup on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 294.00 expecting AAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.08% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) is $206.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Advance Auto Parts (AAP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Advance Auto Parts’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Advance Auto Parts.
Advance Auto Parts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.