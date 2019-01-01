Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 4,976 stores as of the end of 2020, in addition to servicing 1,277 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 57% of its 2020 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.