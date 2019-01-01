QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens Financial Group is a retail bank holding company operating primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States. The bank operates through two segments: consumer and commercial banking. Citizens' strategy emphasizes differentiation through customer service. Net interest income is the largest source of the bank's net revenue. Most net interest income is derived from commercial loans, securities, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and residential mortgages. Some of CFG's higher-yielding products include credit cards, home equity loans, and other retail loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.260 0.1300
REV1.660B1.720B60.000M

Citizens Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Financial Group (CFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Financial Group (CFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.91% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) is $53.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Financial Group (CFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Citizens Financial Group (CFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Financial Group (CFG) operate in?

A

Citizens Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.