Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.480 0.1000
REV730.510M745.000M14.490M

First Horizon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Horizon (FHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Horizon's (FHN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Horizon (FHN) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) was reported by Wedbush on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting FHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.50% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Horizon (FHN)?

A

The stock price for First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) is $17.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Horizon (FHN) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Horizon (FHN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) reporting earnings?

A

First Horizon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is First Horizon (FHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Horizon.

Q

What sector and industry does First Horizon (FHN) operate in?

A

First Horizon is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.