|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.480
|0.1000
|REV
|730.510M
|745.000M
|14.490M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Horizon’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) was reported by Wedbush on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting FHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.50% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) is $17.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next First Horizon (FHN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
First Horizon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Horizon.
First Horizon is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.