Range
80.04 - 82.23
Vol / Avg.
161.1K/211.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
74.58 - 93.93
Mkt Cap
19.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
82.23
P/E
18.65
EPS
1.51
Shares
243.4M
Outstanding
CGI Inc. is a Canada-based IT-services provider with an embedded position in North America and Europe. The company generates more than CAD 12 billion in annual revenue, employs over 76,000 personnel, and operates across 400 offices in 40 countries. CGI offers a broad portfolio of services such as consulting, systems integration, application maintenance, and business process services, or BPS. The company's largest vertical market is government, which contributes more than a third of group revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.190 0.0400
REV2.470B2.453B-17.000M

CGI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGI (GIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGI (NYSE: GIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CGI's (GIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGI.

Q

What is the target price for CGI (GIB) stock?

A

The latest price target for CGI (NYSE: GIB) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CGI (GIB)?

A

The stock price for CGI (NYSE: GIB) is $80.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGI (GIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGI.

Q

When is CGI (NYSE:GIB) reporting earnings?

A

CGI’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is CGI (GIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGI.

Q

What sector and industry does CGI (GIB) operate in?

A

CGI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.