|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.570
|1.610
|0.0400
|REV
|821.060M
|844.251M
|23.191M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lincoln Electric Holdings’s space includes: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV), Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).
The latest price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting LECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.92% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) is $125.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Lincoln Electric Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lincoln Electric Holdings.
Lincoln Electric Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.