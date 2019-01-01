QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/224.5K
Div / Yield
2.24/1.78%
52 Wk
113.92 - 148.54
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
45.43
Open
-
P/E
27.29
EPS
1.26
Shares
58.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:58PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 6:23AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $3.2 billion in sales and $479 million in adjusted operating income in 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5701.610 0.0400
REV821.060M844.251M23.191M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lincoln Electric Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lincoln Electric Holdings's (LECO) competitors?

A

Other companies in Lincoln Electric Holdings’s space includes: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV), Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Q

What is the target price for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting LECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.92% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)?

A

The stock price for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) is $125.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) reporting earnings?

A

Lincoln Electric Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lincoln Electric Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) operate in?

A

Lincoln Electric Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.