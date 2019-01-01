Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,003 stores in 49 states and 178 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. In fiscal 2020, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (47%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).