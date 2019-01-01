QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/840.4K
Div / Yield
3.68/1.88%
52 Wk
148.43 - 239.86
Mkt Cap
22B
Payout Ratio
24.16
Open
-
P/E
22.69
EPS
1.95
Shares
112.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 10:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 1:07PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,003 stores in 49 states and 178 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. In fiscal 2020, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (47%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8301.930 0.1000
REV3.240B3.319B79.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tractor Supply Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tractor Supply (TSCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tractor Supply's (TSCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tractor Supply (TSCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) was reported by Citigroup on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 240.00 expecting TSCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.84% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tractor Supply (TSCO)?

A

The stock price for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is $195.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tractor Supply (TSCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reporting earnings?

A

Tractor Supply’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Tractor Supply (TSCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tractor Supply.

Q

What sector and industry does Tractor Supply (TSCO) operate in?

A

Tractor Supply is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.