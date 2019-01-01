QQQ
Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. Finally, the firm has a small renewables portfolio primarily focused on onshore and offshore wind projects.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.540 -0.0400
REV8.880B9.891B1.011B

Enbridge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enbridge (ENB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enbridge's (ENB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enbridge.

Q

What is the target price for Enbridge (ENB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) was reported by Scotiabank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ENB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enbridge (ENB)?

A

The stock price for Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is $41.54 last updated Today at 9:00:01 PM.

Q

Does Enbridge (ENB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) reporting earnings?

A

Enbridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Enbridge (ENB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enbridge.

Q

What sector and industry does Enbridge (ENB) operate in?

A

Enbridge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.