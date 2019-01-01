|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.540
|-0.0400
|REV
|8.880B
|9.891B
|1.011B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Enbridge.
The latest price target for Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) was reported by Scotiabank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ENB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is $41.54 last updated Today at 9:00:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Enbridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enbridge.
Enbridge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.