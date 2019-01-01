QQQ
Range
24.08 - 24.71
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.31/5.39%
52 Wk
16.02 - 27.29
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
58.17
Open
24.35
P/E
11.13
EPS
0.61
Shares
403.5M
Outstanding
Western Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.580 -0.0700
REV769.340M719.210M-50.130M

Western Midstream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Midstream (WES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Midstream's (WES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Midstream.

Q

What is the target price for Western Midstream (WES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting WES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.18% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Midstream (WES)?

A

The stock price for Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) is $24.31 last updated Today at 4:42:24 PM.

Q

Does Western Midstream (WES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reporting earnings?

A

Western Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Western Midstream (WES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Midstream (WES) operate in?

A

Western Midstream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.