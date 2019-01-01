Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into two segments: engine products and industrial products. Donaldson generated approximately $2.9 billion in revenue and $385 million in operating income in its fiscal 2021.