Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into two segments: engine products and industrial products. Donaldson generated approximately $2.9 billion in revenue and $385 million in operating income in its fiscal 2021.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.610 0.0600
REV745.380M760.900M15.520M

Donaldson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Donaldson (DCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Donaldson's (DCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Donaldson (DCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting DCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.44% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Donaldson (DCI)?

A

The stock price for Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is $52.73 last updated Today at 6:18:23 PM.

Q

Does Donaldson (DCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) reporting earnings?

A

Donaldson’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Donaldson (DCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Donaldson.

Q

What sector and industry does Donaldson (DCI) operate in?

A

Donaldson is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.