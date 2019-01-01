Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.7 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2020, CP hauled shipments of grain (24% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (21%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (4%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.