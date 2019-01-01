QQQ
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.7 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2020, CP hauled shipments of grain (24% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (21%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (4%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.750 -0.0500
REV1.650B1.612B-38.000M

Analyst Ratings

Canadian Pacific Railway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting CP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.88% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) is $70.07 last updated Today at 3:58:46 PM.

Q

Does Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Pacific Railway’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) operate in?

A

Canadian Pacific Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.