|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|0.750
|-0.0500
|REV
|1.650B
|1.612B
|-38.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Canadian Pacific Railway.
The latest price target for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting CP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.88% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) is $70.07 last updated Today at 3:58:46 PM.
The next Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.
Canadian Pacific Railway’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.