Range
20.24 - 22.64
Vol / Avg.
11.1M/7.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.03 - 22.64
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.5
P/E
-
EPS
-1.75
Shares
314.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2020, the company reported proven reserves of 17.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,578 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2020 at a ratio of 33% liquids and 67% natural gas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.6900 0.460 -0.2300
REV 1.450B 2.394B 944.000M

Antero Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Antero Resources (AR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Antero Resources's (AR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Antero Resources (AR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting AR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.55% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Antero Resources (AR)?

A

The stock price for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) is $20.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Antero Resources (AR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 27, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 11, 2015.

Q

When is Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) reporting earnings?

A

Antero Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Antero Resources (AR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Antero Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Antero Resources (AR) operate in?

A

Antero Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.