You can purchase shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Antero Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting AR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.55% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) is $20.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 27, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 11, 2015.
Antero Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Antero Resources.
Antero Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.