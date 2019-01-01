Valvoline produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets and installer customers worldwide. The company caters to do-it-yourself customers by selling products to auto-parts stores and leading mass-merchandisers via direct sales and distributors. Valvoline targets the do-it-for-me segment by selling products to car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick-lube chains. Valvoline also operates and franchises quick-lube oil change centers, in addition to selling products and providing Valvoline-branded signage to smaller-scale independent operators. Product sales accounted for nearly 65% of fiscal 2020 sales, with the balance generated by its retail services (quick-lube) unit.