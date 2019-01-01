QQQ
Range
31.64 - 32.32
Vol / Avg.
181.1K/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.5/1.58%
52 Wk
24.22 - 37.97
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
21.74
Open
31.64
P/E
13.72
EPS
0.48
Shares
179.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Valvoline produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets and installer customers worldwide. The company caters to do-it-yourself customers by selling products to auto-parts stores and leading mass-merchandisers via direct sales and distributors. Valvoline targets the do-it-for-me segment by selling products to car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick-lube chains. Valvoline also operates and franchises quick-lube oil change centers, in addition to selling products and providing Valvoline-branded signage to smaller-scale independent operators. Product sales accounted for nearly 65% of fiscal 2020 sales, with the balance generated by its retail services (quick-lube) unit.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.480 0.0300
REV826.690M858.000M31.310M

Valvoline Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valvoline (VVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valvoline's (VVV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valvoline (VVV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) was reported by Seaport Global on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting VVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valvoline (VVV)?

A

The stock price for Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is $32.33 last updated Today at 3:53:01 PM.

Q

Does Valvoline (VVV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Valvoline (VVV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) reporting earnings?

A

Valvoline’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Valvoline (VVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valvoline.

Q

What sector and industry does Valvoline (VVV) operate in?

A

Valvoline is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.