Range
100.81 - 103.92
Vol / Avg.
3.2M/3M
Div / Yield
0.4/0.38%
52 Wk
85.5 - 111.85
Mkt Cap
60.2B
Payout Ratio
71.22
Open
103.43
P/E
15.21
EPS
1.64
Shares
584.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has over 20 million personal auto policies in force and is the fourth- largest auto insurer in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the U.S. and Canada and directly via the Internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0001.050 0.0500
REV10.770B11.601B831.000M

Analyst Ratings

Progressive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Progressive (PGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progressive (NYSE: PGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progressive's (PGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Progressive (PGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Progressive (NYSE: PGR) was reported by UBS on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 114.00 expecting PGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.80% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Progressive (PGR)?

A

The stock price for Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is $102.89 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Progressive (PGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Progressive (NYSE:PGR) reporting earnings?

A

Progressive’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Progressive (PGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progressive.

Q

What sector and industry does Progressive (PGR) operate in?

A

Progressive is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.