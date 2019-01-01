|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.000
|1.050
|0.0500
|REV
|10.770B
|11.601B
|831.000M
You can purchase shares of Progressive (NYSE: PGR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Progressive’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Progressive (NYSE: PGR) was reported by UBS on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 114.00 expecting PGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.80% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is $102.89 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Progressive’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Progressive.
Progressive is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.