Range
65.32 - 68.59
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/908.2K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.20%
52 Wk
41.78 - 70.37
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
23.6
Open
68.18
P/E
20.73
EPS
1.22
Shares
148.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.120 -0.0100
REV1.490B1.532B42.000M

Sealed Air Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sealed Air (SEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sealed Air's (SEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sealed Air (SEE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting SEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.87% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sealed Air (SEE)?

A

The stock price for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is $66.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sealed Air (SEE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) reporting earnings?

A

Sealed Air’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sealed Air (SEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sealed Air.

Q

What sector and industry does Sealed Air (SEE) operate in?

A

Sealed Air is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.