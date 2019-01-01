|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.130
|1.120
|-0.0100
|REV
|1.490B
|1.532B
|42.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sealed Air’s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).
The latest price target for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting SEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.87% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is $66.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Sealed Air’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sealed Air.
Sealed Air is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.