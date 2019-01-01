|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Foot Locker’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Cato (NYSE:CATO), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).
The latest price target for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting FL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.42% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is $39.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Foot Locker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Foot Locker.
Foot Locker is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.