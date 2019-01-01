QQQ
Range
39.73 - 41.74
Vol / Avg.
3.3M/2M
Div / Yield
1.2/2.89%
52 Wk
39.76 - 66.71
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
9.76
Open
41.39
P/E
4.76
EPS
1.53
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has one franchisee in the Middle East and one in South Korea, each of which operates multiple stores in those regions. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Store names include Foot Locker, Champs, and Runners Point. The company also has an e-commerce business selling through Footlocker.com, Eastbay, and Final-Score.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 1.480

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV 2.350B

Analyst Ratings

see more
Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Foot Locker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foot Locker (FL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foot Locker's (FL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Foot Locker (FL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting FL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.42% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Foot Locker (FL)?

A

The stock price for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is $39.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foot Locker (FL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reporting earnings?

A

Foot Locker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Foot Locker (FL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foot Locker.

Q

What sector and industry does Foot Locker (FL) operate in?

A

Foot Locker is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.