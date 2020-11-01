ñol

News

Alibaba, Nio, JD Jump Over 3%: Hang Seng Tracks Wall Street Cues After Suspended Morning Session
Ukraine Draws Up Plans To Probe Vladimir Putin For War Crimes Via Special International Tribunal
XPeng Reportedly Plans To Launch 2 EVs Next Year — One Of Them Could Compete With Tesla's Model Y
Ukraine Draws Up Plans To Probe Vladimir Putin For War Crimes Via Special International Tribunal
1 hour ago
XPeng Reportedly Plans To Launch 2 EVs Next Year — One Of Them Could Compete With Tesla's Model Y
1 hour ago

Recent News

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher on Thursday, surpassing the $21,500 level.
Aug 25, 2022, 2:19 AM
Singapore Telecom Major To Sell $1.6B Stake In India&#39;s Airtel To Boost 5G, Growth Initiatives
Singapore Telecom Major To Sell $1.6B Stake In India's Airtel To Boost 5G, Growth Initiatives
Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTC: SGAPY) has announced it will sell a 3.3% stake in Indian telecom player Airtel to Bharti Telecom, for approximately S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion), as part of its capital recycling strategy.
Aug 25, 2022, 1:36 AM
Taiwanese Boy Says He Got Blocked On Chinese TikTok For Calling Xi Jinping A &#39;Fatty&#39;
Taiwanese Boy Says He Got Blocked On Chinese TikTok For Calling Xi Jinping A 'Fatty'
A Taiwanese boy has said he was banned from TikTok's Chinese version, Douyin, for calling President Xi Jinping "a fatty."
Aug 25, 2022, 12:21 AM
Tesla Gets New Price Target From Wedbush After Stock Split, China Production Boost
Tesla Gets New Price Target From Wedbush After Stock Split, China Production Boost
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has adjusted Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 12-month price target post a 3:1 stock split and after factoring in “improved production” from the company’s China Giga factory.
Aug 24, 2022, 11:16 PM
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho&#39;s Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases.
Aug 24, 2022, 9:17 PM
Jack Ma&#39;s Ant Signs MoU With Kenanga To Enable Launch Of Malaysia&#39;s First Wealth SuperApp
Jack Ma's Ant Signs MoU With Kenanga To Enable Launch Of Malaysia's First Wealth SuperApp
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE: BABA) financial affiliate Ant Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad under which Kenanga will leverage mPaaS, a m
Aug 24, 2022, 9:01 PM
Coinbase Issues Wrapped Staked Ethereum (cbETH) As Merge Approaches
Coinbase Issues Wrapped Staked Ethereum (cbETH) As Merge Approaches
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has introduced a new ERC-20 token to represent staked Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ahead of the Merge.
Aug 24, 2022, 8:46 PM
Shiba Inu DEX Trading Volume Crashes 89% In Year
Shiba Inu DEX Trading Volume Crashes 89% In Year
Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) decentralized exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap, has seen its trading volume decline by over $1.5 billion since it first launched last year.
Aug 24, 2022, 7:21 PM
After Q2 Beat, Splunk Raises FY23 Revenue Outlook But Revises ARR Downwards
After Q2 Beat, Splunk Raises FY23 Revenue Outlook But Revises ARR Downwards
Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported second-quarter F
Aug 24, 2022, 5:34 PM
Space Cell Phones? Elon Musk&#39;s SpaceX Is Teaming With A Wireless Carrier On Earth
Space Cell Phones? Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Teaming With A Wireless Carrier On Earth
SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company, and Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), have plans to improve communication, SpaceX said earlier today.
Aug 24, 2022, 5:25 PM
Inflation Hits Victoria&#39;s Secret Q2 Performance, Sees Bleak Q3 Outlook
Inflation Hits Victoria's Secret Q2 Performance, Sees Bleak Q3 Outlook
Aug 24, 2022, 5:06 PM
Twitter Will Show Verified Phone Numbers: Is This A Move To Please Elon Musk?
Twitter Will Show Verified Phone Numbers: Is This A Move To Please Elon Musk?
Social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has more than 200 million users but continued to be the subject of accusations of fake accounts. Could more verification tools show off which users are real and not bots?
Aug 24, 2022, 5:05 PM
Bored Apes That &#39;Melt In Your Mouth, Not In Your Hands&#39; Are Coming To This Candy Company
Bored Apes That 'Melt In Your Mouth, Not In Your Hands' Are Coming To This Candy Company
One of the most popular candy brands in the world is the latest to see a partnership signed with the owner of a popular non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collection.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:52 PM
Nvidia Stock Falls After Q2 Earnings, Sales Miss: CEO Says &#39;We Will Get Through This&#39;
Nvidia Stock Falls After Q2 Earnings, Sales Miss: CEO Says 'We Will Get Through This'
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported a second-quarter earnings and sales miss Wednesday, sending the stock lower in after-hours trading.  The chipmaker also gave an update on its third-quarter guidance. Here are the key takeaways for investors.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:51 PM
Sacramento Cannabis Market On The Rise Thanks To Rainbow Realty&#39;s $20M Loan, Here&#39;s What Happened
Sacramento Cannabis Market On The Rise Thanks To Rainbow Realty's $20M Loan, Here's What Happened
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC and its affiliates announced the closing of a loan cross-collateralized by 9 properties in Sacramento, CA.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:41 PM
Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035
Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035
The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:36 PM
NetApp Q1 Performance Beats Expectations, Issues Upbeat Q2 Outlook
NetApp Q1 Performance Beats Expectations, Issues Upbeat Q2 Outlook
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported first-quarter revenu
Aug 24, 2022, 4:30 PM
Jamaica, Ecotourism &amp; Psilocybin Microdosing: Silo Wellness Offers Psychedelic Holidays
Jamaica, Ecotourism & Psilocybin Microdosing: Silo Wellness Offers Psychedelic Holidays
Toronto-based psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (OTCQB: SILFF) has launched its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:30 PM
Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up After Hours
Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up After Hours
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) shares are surging in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected topline results and issued strong product revenue guidance. 
Aug 24, 2022, 4:28 PM
Taking Care Of Cannabis Consumers, Federal Trade Commission Issues Refunds To CBD Buyers, Here&#39;s Why
Taking Care Of Cannabis Consumers, Federal Trade Commission Issues Refunds To CBD Buyers, Here's Why
Recently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it will send payments to 576 consumers across the country who purchased 'deceptively marketed' cannabidiol (CBD) products from Arizona-based Kushly Industries LLC.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:19 PM
After-Hours Alert: Why Salesforce Stock Is Sliding
After-Hours Alert: Why Salesforce Stock Is Sliding
Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. 
Aug 24, 2022, 4:18 PM
Tesla, General Motors Or Ford Stock? Here&#39;s What Jim Cramer And The Halftime Report Panel Said
Tesla, General Motors Or Ford Stock? Here's What Jim Cramer And The Halftime Report Panel Said
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set for a three-for-one stock split Wednesday night after the close.
Aug 24, 2022, 4:06 PM
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Unite On New Golf League: Can It Compete With PGA Golf And LIV Golf?
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Unite On New Golf League: Can It Compete With PGA Golf And LIV Golf?
Two of the top golfers of the last 25 years have teamed up on a new golf venture. Here’s a look at the company and how it could compete with other golf leagues.
Aug 24, 2022, 3:52 PM