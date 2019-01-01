|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|0.460
|0.0100
|REV
|51.420M
|52.157M
|737.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in The Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting TBBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) is $28.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for The Bancorp.
The Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for The Bancorp.
The Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.