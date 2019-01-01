QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/415.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.55 - 33.36
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.05
EPS
0.47
Shares
57.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:14AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
The Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company, through its subsidiary it is engaged in specialty lending namely securities backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and another equipment leasing, Small Business Administration lending, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, generated for sale into commercial mortgage-backed securities markets through securitizations. The company deposits and non-interest income are generated in the payments business which consists of issuing, acquiring and automated clearing house accounts. The firm also generates revenue from prepaid cards.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.460 0.0100
REV51.420M52.157M737.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Bancorp (TBBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Bancorp's (TBBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The Bancorp (TBBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting TBBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Bancorp (TBBK)?

A

The stock price for The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) is $28.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Bancorp (TBBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Bancorp.

Q

When is The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) reporting earnings?

A

The Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is The Bancorp (TBBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does The Bancorp (TBBK) operate in?

A

The Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.