Range
22.57 - 23.2
Vol / Avg.
457.8K/338.3K
Div / Yield
0.96/4.08%
52 Wk
19.84 - 26.2
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
42.47
Open
23.04
P/E
10.74
EPS
0.49
Shares
77M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Provident Financial Services Inc is the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank. The company provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, and certain counties in Pennsylvania. The company's strategy emphasizes growing high-return businesses in nonstandard markets, and maintaining a secured capital structure. Commercial loans represent a plurality of the company's loans, followed by construction loans. Net interest income is the largest portion of the company's net revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.490 0.0200
REV92.640M93.889M1.249M

Analyst Ratings

Provident Finl Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provident Finl Services (PFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provident Finl Services (NYSE: PFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provident Finl Services's (PFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Provident Finl Services (PFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Provident Finl Services (NYSE: PFS) was reported by RBC Capital on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Provident Finl Services (PFS)?

A

The stock price for Provident Finl Services (NYSE: PFS) is $23.11 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Provident Finl Services (PFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reporting earnings?

A

Provident Finl Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Provident Finl Services (PFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provident Finl Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Provident Finl Services (PFS) operate in?

A

Provident Finl Services is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.