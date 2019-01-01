QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
70.18 - 71.5
Vol / Avg.
414.1K/363K
Div / Yield
3.44/4.73%
52 Wk
55.89 - 75.14
Mkt Cap
51.5B
Payout Ratio
114.47
Open
71.3
P/E
24.97
EPS
0
Shares
729M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 3:25PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 3:25PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 3:25PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 6:29AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
National Grid owns and operates the electric and gas transmission system in England and Wales. In 2019, it divested its U.K. natural gas distribution business. In the Northeastern United States, it serves 7.1 million electricity and gas customers combined in three states. It also owns regulated transmission and electricity generation in the United States, metering services, merchant transmission lines in the U.K., and the Grain (U.K.) liquefied natural gas facility.

Earnings

see more
FY 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Grid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Grid (NGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Grid (NYSE: NGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Grid's (NGG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Grid (NGG) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Grid (NYSE: NGG) was reported by Argus Research on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NGG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Grid (NGG)?

A

The stock price for National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is $70.61 last updated Today at 6:52:00 PM.

Q

Does National Grid (NGG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is National Grid (NYSE:NGG) reporting earnings?

A

National Grid’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is National Grid (NGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Grid.

Q

What sector and industry does National Grid (NGG) operate in?

A

National Grid is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.