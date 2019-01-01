QQQ
Range
23.09 - 24.17
Vol / Avg.
39K/122.3K
Div / Yield
4.15/17.00%
52 Wk
20.02 - 39.61
Mkt Cap
310.8M
Payout Ratio
61.2
Open
23.65
P/E
5.22
EPS
1.22
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 4:47PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Mesabi Trust operates as a royalty trust in the United States. The company involves in the conservation and protection of the assets held. Its principally wholly-owned segment is iron ore mining segment and it generates income from the Peter Mitchell Mine, an iron mine located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. The principal assets of the firm consist of two different interests in certain properties in the Mesabi Iron Range and beneficial interest in the Mesabi Land Trust.

Mesabi Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mesabi Trust (MSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mesabi Trust's (MSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mesabi Trust (MSB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mesabi Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Mesabi Trust (MSB)?

A

The stock price for Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) is $23.69 last updated Today at 5:18:06 PM.

Q

Does Mesabi Trust (MSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) reporting earnings?

A

Mesabi Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mesabi Trust (MSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mesabi Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Mesabi Trust (MSB) operate in?

A

Mesabi Trust is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.