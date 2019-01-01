Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of September 2021, AMG's affiliate network--which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, BPEA and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 31% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global and emerging-market equities (37%) and Frontier, River Road, Parnassus and Yacktman in U.S. equities (15%)--had $747.8 billion in managed assets.