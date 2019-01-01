QQQ
Range
135.91 - 141.26
Vol / Avg.
227.3K/262.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.03%
52 Wk
132.62 - 191.62
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
0.31
Open
139.43
P/E
10.55
EPS
4.4
Shares
39.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of September 2021, AMG's affiliate network--which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, BPEA and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 31% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global and emerging-market equities (37%) and Frontier, River Road, Parnassus and Yacktman in U.S. equities (15%)--had $747.8 billion in managed assets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.8106.100 0.2900
REV626.060M691.800M65.740M

Affiliated Managers Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affiliated Managers Group's (AMG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 183.00 expecting AMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.95% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)?

A

The stock price for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) is $137.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) reporting earnings?

A

Affiliated Managers Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affiliated Managers Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) operate in?

A

Affiliated Managers Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.