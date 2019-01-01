QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The latter is further subdivided into two operating segments: climate technologies, which sells HVAC and refrigeration products and services, as well as tools and home products, which sells tools and compressors, among other products and services. Commercial and residential solutions boasts several household brands, including Copeland, InSinkErator, and RIDGID. Automation solutions is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement instrumentation, as well as valves and actuators, among other products and services. About half of the firm's geographic sales take place in the United States.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.050 0.0600
REV4.470B4.473B3.000M

Emerson Electric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerson Electric (EMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerson Electric's (EMR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Emerson Electric’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Emerson Electric (EMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting EMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.19% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerson Electric (EMR)?

A

The stock price for Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) is $90.92 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Emerson Electric (EMR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) reporting earnings?

A

Emerson Electric’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Emerson Electric (EMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerson Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerson Electric (EMR) operate in?

A

Emerson Electric is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.