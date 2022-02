In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third- largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth- largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia. Outside North America, the firm's global reach includes a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drive around one fifth of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.