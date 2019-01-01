|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.700
|0.710
|0.0100
|REV
|336.350M
|321.645M
|-14.705M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Federated Hermes’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM), Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) and Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG).
The latest price target for Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting FHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is $32.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
Federated Hermes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Federated Hermes.
Federated Hermes is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.