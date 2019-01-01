QQQ
Range
32.06 - 33.53
Vol / Avg.
652.9K/771K
Div / Yield
1.08/3.26%
52 Wk
26.58 - 39.82
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
39.27
Open
33.42
P/E
12.04
EPS
0.71
Shares
94.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Federated provides asset management services for institutional and individual investors. The company had $668.9 billion in managed assets at the end of 2021, composed of equity (14%), multiasset (1%), fixed-income (15%), alternative (3%), and money market (67%) funds. That said, the firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 30% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 42%, 18%, and 10%, respectively, for the firm's equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. From a channel perspective, the company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers and retail broker/dealers (62% of AUM), institutional investors (27%), and international clients (11%).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.710 0.0100
REV336.350M321.645M-14.705M

Analyst Ratings

Federated Hermes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federated Hermes (FHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federated Hermes's (FHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Federated Hermes (FHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting FHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Federated Hermes (FHI)?

A

The stock price for Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is $32.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federated Hermes (FHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reporting earnings?

A

Federated Hermes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Federated Hermes (FHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federated Hermes.

Q

What sector and industry does Federated Hermes (FHI) operate in?

A

Federated Hermes is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.