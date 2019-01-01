QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centres mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8501.620 -0.2300
REV328.870M329.352M482.000K

UMB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UMB Financial (UMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UMB Financial's (UMBF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UMB Financial (UMBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UMBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UMB Financial (UMBF)?

A

The stock price for UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) is $98.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UMB Financial (UMBF) pay a dividend?

A

The next UMB Financial (UMBF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reporting earnings?

A

UMB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is UMB Financial (UMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UMB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does UMB Financial (UMBF) operate in?

A

UMB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.