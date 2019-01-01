QQQ
Range
26.2 - 28.15
Vol / Avg.
158.8K/123.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.51 - 39.17
Mkt Cap
191.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.21
P/E
4.43
EPS
1.19
Shares
7.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Its fleet consists of containerships that transport container boxes providing scheduled service between ports. Its operations are managed by an affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. The company employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2303.170 -0.0600
REV37.400M38.254M854.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Euroseas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Euroseas (ESEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Euroseas's (ESEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Euroseas (ESEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.50 expecting ESEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.94% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Euroseas (ESEA)?

A

The stock price for Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) is $26.2 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Euroseas (ESEA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2012.

Q

When is Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) reporting earnings?

A

Euroseas’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is Euroseas (ESEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Euroseas.

Q

What sector and industry does Euroseas (ESEA) operate in?

A

Euroseas is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.