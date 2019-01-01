|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.230
|3.170
|-0.0600
|REV
|37.400M
|38.254M
|854.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Euroseas’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.50 expecting ESEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.94% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) is $26.2 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2012.
Euroseas’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Euroseas.
Euroseas is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.