|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.890
|0.2100
|REV
|1.020B
|1.119B
|99.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Clean Harbors’s space includes: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS).
The latest price target for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting CLH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.35% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is $93.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Harbors.
Clean Harbors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Clean Harbors.
Clean Harbors is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.