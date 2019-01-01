QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/357.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
81.3 - 118.89
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
26.46
EPS
1.2
Shares
54.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 3:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 2:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:51AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:54AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy, and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.890 0.2100
REV1.020B1.119B99.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clean Harbors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Harbors (CLH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clean Harbors's (CLH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clean Harbors (CLH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting CLH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.35% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Harbors (CLH)?

A

The stock price for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is $93.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clean Harbors (CLH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Harbors.

Q

When is Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Harbors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Clean Harbors (CLH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Harbors.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Harbors (CLH) operate in?

A

Clean Harbors is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.