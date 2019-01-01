QQQ
Range
148.92 - 152.89
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.9M
Div / Yield
3.04/2.00%
52 Wk
126.7 - 175.72
Mkt Cap
59.5B
Payout Ratio
56.93
Open
152.43
P/E
28.42
EPS
1.38
Shares
398.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical products, electrical systems and services, aerospace, vehicle, and most recently eMobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, most of its operations take place in the U.S.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7101.720 0.0100
REV4.900B4.798B-102.000M

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Corp (ETN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Corp's (ETN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Corp (ETN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 186.00 expecting ETN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.63% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Corp (ETN)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) is $149.24 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Corp (ETN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eaton Corp (ETN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Eaton Corp (ETN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Corp (ETN) operate in?

A

Eaton Corp is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.