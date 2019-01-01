|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eaton Corp’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).
The latest price target for Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 186.00 expecting ETN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.63% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) is $149.24 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
The next Eaton Corp (ETN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Eaton Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eaton Corp.
Eaton Corp is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.