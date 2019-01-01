|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.010
|2.310
|0.3000
|REV
|8.590B
|8.612B
|22.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in 3M’s space includes: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) and General Electric (NYSE:GE).
The latest price target for 3M (NYSE: MMM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting MMM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.81% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 3M (NYSE: MMM) is $140.44 last updated Today at 4:32:41 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
3M’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 3M.
3M is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NYSE.