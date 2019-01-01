QQQ
Range
140.38 - 142.59
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/2.9M
Div / Yield
5.96/4.13%
52 Wk
144.13 - 208.95
Mkt Cap
80.2B
Payout Ratio
58.5
Open
142.59
P/E
14.27
EPS
2.33
Shares
571.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of the firm's net sales. Many of the company's 60,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0102.310 0.3000
REV8.590B8.612B22.000M

3M Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 3M (MMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 3M's (MMM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 3M (MMM) stock?

A

The latest price target for 3M (NYSE: MMM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting MMM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.81% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 3M (MMM)?

A

The stock price for 3M (NYSE: MMM) is $140.44 last updated Today at 4:32:41 PM.

Q

Does 3M (MMM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is 3M (NYSE:MMM) reporting earnings?

A

3M’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is 3M (MMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3M.

Q

What sector and industry does 3M (MMM) operate in?

A

3M is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NYSE.