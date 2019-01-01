QQQ
Range
45.11 - 45.58
Vol / Avg.
529.6K/476.8K
Div / Yield
1.66/3.68%
52 Wk
38.49 - 48.39
Mkt Cap
21.5B
Payout Ratio
78.54
Open
45.38
P/E
22.08
EPS
0.69
Shares
474.9M
Outstanding
Fortis owns and operates utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 2.5 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S. states, with more than 16,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in operation serving a peak load in excess of 26 gigawatts.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.500 -0.0600
REV1.860B2.049B189.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fortis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortis (FTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortis's (FTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortis.

Q

What is the target price for Fortis (FTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortis (NYSE: FTS) was reported by Scotiabank on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortis (FTS)?

A

The stock price for Fortis (NYSE: FTS) is $45.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortis (FTS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fortis (FTS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-16.

Q

When is Fortis (NYSE:FTS) reporting earnings?

A

Fortis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fortis (FTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortis.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortis (FTS) operate in?

A

Fortis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.