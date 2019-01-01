|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.560
|0.500
|-0.0600
|REV
|1.860B
|2.049B
|189.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fortis.
The latest price target for Fortis (NYSE: FTS) was reported by Scotiabank on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fortis (NYSE: FTS) is $45.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Fortis (FTS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-16.
Fortis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fortis.
Fortis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.