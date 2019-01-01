QQQ
Range
16.72 - 17.04
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/31.9M
Div / Yield
2.7/15.83%
52 Wk
11.16 - 23.18
Mkt Cap
82.4B
Payout Ratio
77.22
Open
16.75
P/E
4.88
EPS
0.76
Shares
4.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Vale is the world's largest iron ore miner and one of the largest diversified miners, along with BHP and Rio Tinto. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets, with minor contributions from iron ore proxies, including manganese and coal. The base metals division is much smaller, primarily consisting of nickel mines and smelters with a small contribution from copper.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vale Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vale (VALE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vale (NYSE: VALE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vale's (VALE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vale (VALE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vale (NYSE: VALE) was reported by RBC Capital on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting VALE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.17% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vale (VALE)?

A

The stock price for Vale (NYSE: VALE) is $17.0285 last updated Today at 2:42:46 PM.

Q

Does Vale (VALE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2017.

Q

When is Vale (NYSE:VALE) reporting earnings?

A

Vale’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Vale (VALE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vale.

Q

What sector and industry does Vale (VALE) operate in?

A

Vale is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.