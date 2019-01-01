QQQ
Range
150.5 - 154.54
Vol / Avg.
319K/2.9M
Div / Yield
2.4/1.57%
52 Wk
116.67 - 177.95
Mkt Cap
62.5B
Payout Ratio
7.42
Open
154.09
P/E
5.67
EPS
5.43
Shares
413.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spin-off of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.3005.410 0.1100
REV7.920B8.118B198.000M

Capital One Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital One Financial (COF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital One Financial's (COF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capital One Financial (COF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 217.00 expecting COF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.60% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital One Financial (COF)?

A

The stock price for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is $151.115 last updated Today at 3:42:33 PM.

Q

Does Capital One Financial (COF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reporting earnings?

A

Capital One Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Capital One Financial (COF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital One Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital One Financial (COF) operate in?

A

Capital One Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.