|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.300
|5.410
|0.1100
|REV
|7.920B
|8.118B
|198.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Capital One Financial’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 217.00 expecting COF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.60% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is $151.115 last updated Today at 3:42:33 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Capital One Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Capital One Financial.
Capital One Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.