Range
19.85 - 20.85
Vol / Avg.
930.7K/641K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.91 - 21.6
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.15
P/E
8.98
EPS
0.68
Shares
141.7M
Outstanding
Constellium SE designs and manufactures high value-added aluminum products and solutions, serving primarily the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company is structured into three operating segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products; Aerospace and Transportation and Automotive Structures and Industry. It operates its business mainly in France, the United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Others. Constellium earns the majority of its revenue from Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products segment. Its customer base includes firms in packaging, aerospace, and automotive and several premium automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.060 -0.1100
REV1.740B1.951B211.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Constellium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Constellium (CSTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Constellium's (CSTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Constellium.

Q

What is the target price for Constellium (CSTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CSTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.82% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Constellium (CSTM)?

A

The stock price for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is $20.425 last updated Today at 4:46:05 PM.

Q

Does Constellium (CSTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Constellium.

Q

When is Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reporting earnings?

A

Constellium’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Constellium (CSTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Constellium.

Q

What sector and industry does Constellium (CSTM) operate in?

A

Constellium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.