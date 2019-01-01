Constellium SE designs and manufactures high value-added aluminum products and solutions, serving primarily the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company is structured into three operating segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products; Aerospace and Transportation and Automotive Structures and Industry. It operates its business mainly in France, the United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Others. Constellium earns the majority of its revenue from Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products segment. Its customer base includes firms in packaging, aerospace, and automotive and several premium automotive original equipment manufacturers.