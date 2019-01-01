|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.060
|-0.1100
|REV
|1.740B
|1.951B
|211.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Constellium.
The latest price target for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CSTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.82% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is $20.425 last updated Today at 4:46:05 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Constellium.
Constellium’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Constellium.
Constellium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.