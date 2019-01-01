QQQ
Range
7.61 - 7.88
Vol / Avg.
915.9K/1M
Div / Yield
0.02/0.21%
52 Wk
5.22 - 9.6
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
261.5M
Outstanding
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company's revenue is attributable to the copper business. The company sells copper concentrates to smelters across Asia, America, and Europe, and sells Zinc metal, the next biggest source of revenue, to industrial customers across North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.130 0.0000
REV449.480M425.170M-24.310M

Analyst Ratings

Hudbay Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hudbay Minerals (HBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hudbay Minerals's (HBM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hudbay Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Hudbay Minerals (HBM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) was reported by CIBC on January 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting HBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)?

A

The stock price for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) is $7.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hudbay Minerals (HBM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 2, 2021.

Q

When is Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) reporting earnings?

A

Hudbay Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Hudbay Minerals (HBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hudbay Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hudbay Minerals (HBM) operate in?

A

Hudbay Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.