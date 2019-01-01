QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
118.72 - 122.31
Vol / Avg.
879.6K/1.2M
Div / Yield
3.04/2.51%
52 Wk
98.24 - 130.47
Mkt Cap
16B
Payout Ratio
45.28
Open
122.31
P/E
19.38
EPS
2.85
Shares
134.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 17, 2022, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 4:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:27PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemicals with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8701.810 -0.0600
REV2.390B2.694B304.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eastman Chemical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastman Chemical (EMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastman Chemical's (EMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eastman Chemical (EMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) was reported by Barclays on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting EMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.16% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastman Chemical (EMN)?

A

The stock price for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) is $119.095 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Eastman Chemical (EMN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eastman Chemical (EMN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reporting earnings?

A

Eastman Chemical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Eastman Chemical (EMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastman Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastman Chemical (EMN) operate in?

A

Eastman Chemical is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.