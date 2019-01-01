QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7M
Div / Yield
1.85/4.10%
52 Wk
43.87 - 65.27
Mkt Cap
17B
Payout Ratio
69.93
Open
-
P/E
15.77
EPS
0.28
Shares
376.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 4:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 2:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 3:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 2:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:07AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9000.780 -0.1200
REV5.070B5.086B16.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Paper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Paper (IP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Paper's (IP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for International Paper (IP) stock?

A

The latest price target for International Paper (NYSE: IP) was reported by Seaport Global on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for International Paper (IP)?

A

The stock price for International Paper (NYSE: IP) is $45.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Paper (IP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is International Paper (NYSE:IP) reporting earnings?

A

International Paper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is International Paper (IP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does International Paper (IP) operate in?

A

International Paper is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.