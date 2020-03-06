Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday morning, 940 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM)
- First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 5.73% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.83% on the day.
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares fell to $48.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.67%.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $254.37 to begin trading.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $38.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit $37.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.02% over the course of the day.
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock moved down 1.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.68 to open trading.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $38.05. Shares then traded down 3.22%.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.93 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.77% on the day.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares set a new yearly low of $60.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares hit a yearly low of $41.64 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $126.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) stock moved down 3.01% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $121.38 to open trading.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares hit a yearly low of $149.06 today morning. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.82 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.0%.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares set a new 52-week low of $54.53 today morning. The stock traded down 1.51% over the session.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.6% over the rest of the day.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) shares set a new 52-week low of $51.09 today morning. The stock traded down 0.97% over the session.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock hit a yearly low of $49.09 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
- American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock hit $105.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.68% over the course of the day.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.12 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.35%.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.01% on the day.
- CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.82 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.82% over the rest of the day.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $41.72, and later moved down 3.91% over the session.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $6.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.53%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares moved down 1.84% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.24 to begin trading.
- Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) stock hit $41.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.29% over the course of the day.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares hit a yearly low of $3.38 today morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.98 today morning. The stock traded down 3.38% over the session.
- Eni (NYSE: E) stock moved down 3.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.63 to open trading.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares moved down 3.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $115.38 to begin trading.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly low of $33.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock hit $9.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.82% over the course of the day.
- VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares set a new yearly low of $115.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- ING Groep (NYSE: ING) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.53. Shares then traded down 1.71%.
- Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock hit $30.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock hit a yearly low of $29.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $64.12 on Friday. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.
- Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares set a new yearly low of $25.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
- Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) stock moved up 0.21% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $104.53 to open trading.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares moved down 2.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.74 to begin trading.
- Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares set a new yearly low of $41.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $116.96. Shares then traded down 2.39%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock moved down 6.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.86 to open trading.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock moved down 2.33% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $125.77 to open trading.
- American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) shares fell to $39.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.53%.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.56 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.05%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares set a new yearly low of $65.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $69.91. Shares then traded down 2.9%.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $16.04. Shares then traded down 3.46%.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $69.52 on Friday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.
- Aflac (NYSE: AFL) shares were down 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.80.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares moved down 3.55% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $77.87 to begin trading.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares were down 0.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.38.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) shares set a new yearly low of $68.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.77 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.13% on the day.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares hit a yearly low of $29.62 today morning. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
- Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares moved down 3.34% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.59 to begin trading.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $59.53 today morning. The stock traded down 1.75% over the session.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares moved down 3.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $87.52 to begin trading.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares moved down 0.08% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.84 to begin trading.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit a yearly low of $99.66 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.97% on the day.
- Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.94, and later moved down 5.14% over the session.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.22 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.4%.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.71 today morning. The stock traded down 2.62% over the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.83 on Friday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- XP (NASDAQ: XP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $32.71, and later moved down 10.15% over the session.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares fell to $124.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.49%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $89.64 on Friday. The stock was down 3.84% for the day.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock hit $113.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.46% over the course of the day.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $61.65 today morning. The stock traded down 1.8% over the session.
- Ventas (NYSE: VTR) stock hit a yearly low of $50.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
- DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.44 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.75% over the rest of the day.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $48.65 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.11% on the day.
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) stock hit a yearly low of $31.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares moved down 3.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $176.88 to begin trading.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock hit a yearly low of $78.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $126.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.73%.
- Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares set a new 52-week low of $97.92 today morning. The stock traded down 0.8% over the session.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.43% over the session.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.62 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.59%.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares hit a yearly low of $196.80 today morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $62.70 today morning. The stock traded up 1.34% over the session.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.43 on Friday. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.
- International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.27 today morning. The stock traded down 2.3% over the session.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) stock hit $25.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.37% over the course of the day.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.95. Shares then traded down 0.96%.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares were up 0.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $88.01.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $66.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares hit a yearly low of $45.17 today morning. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock hit $14.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.38% over the course of the day.
- Gartner (NYSE: IT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $121.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.21% over the rest of the day.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) stock hit $60.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.63% over the course of the day.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.00 on Friday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Friday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
- Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) stock moved down 6.03% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.35 to open trading.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
- Loews (NYSE: L) stock moved down 3.69% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.73 to open trading.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares fell to $52.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.79%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock hit $174.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.92% over the course of the day.
- Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06 today morning. The stock traded down 3.88% over the session.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock hit $21.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.88% over the course of the day.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares fell to $83.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.53%.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares hit a yearly low of $43.83 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) stock moved down 2.82% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.68 to open trading.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares fell to $18.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.95%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock moved down 2.33% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.84 to open trading.
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.52 today morning. The stock traded down 3.37% over the session.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock hit $7.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.94% over the course of the day.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock moved down 1.63% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.65 to open trading.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $45.46, and later moved up 0.2% over the session.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.83 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.53%.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares set a new 52-week low of $97.19 today morning. The stock traded down 1.8% over the session.
- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares moved down 1.84% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.16 to begin trading.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares moved down 2.61% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.39 to begin trading.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares hit a yearly low of $71.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $92.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.90 on Friday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new yearly low of $25.23 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
- Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) stock hit a yearly low of $47.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.
- Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $38.84. Shares then traded down 4.14%.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares moved down 2.58% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $71.51 to begin trading.
- Tenaris (NYSE: TS) shares were down 2.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.95.
- Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $51.50, and later moved down 3.11% over the session.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.16. Shares then traded down 3.61%.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.53% over the rest of the day.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares set a new yearly low of $49.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $85.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.74% over the rest of the day.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.08%.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares hit a yearly low of $18.92 today morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
- American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) stock hit a yearly low of $89.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock hit $55.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.71% over the course of the day.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.49 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.51% over the rest of the day.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares fell to $27.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.93%.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock hit $16.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.12% over the course of the day.
- Textron (NYSE: TXT) shares fell to $35.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares hit a yearly low of $6.05 today morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares hit a yearly low of $123.17 today morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
- Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares moved down 6.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.48 to begin trading.
- US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) shares hit a yearly low of $31.49 today morning. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares were down 2.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.55.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.77% over the rest of the day.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares were down 2.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.33.
- WestRock (NYSE: WRK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
- Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) stock hit $189.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.56% over the course of the day.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) stock hit a yearly low of $106.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) shares moved down 1.71% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.73 to begin trading.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $15.00. Shares then traded up 0.19%.
- WEX (NYSE: WEX) shares hit a yearly low of $165.96 today morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $27.40, and later moved up 2.41% over the session.
- Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock hit $137.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.32% over the course of the day.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $116.05. Shares then traded down 2.72%.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares were down 4.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.15.
- Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.04% over the rest of the day.
- Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) shares set a new yearly low of $29.90 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.34 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.41%.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock hit a yearly low of $37.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $44.37. Shares then traded down 2.19%.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock moved down 1.48% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.22 to open trading.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.83 on Friday. The stock was down 4.86% for the day.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) stock hit a yearly low of $25.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) shares hit a yearly low of $17.40 today morning. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares were down 0.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.12.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares moved down 4.48% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.01 to begin trading.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $92.52 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $241.00 on Friday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
- Coty (NYSE: COTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.03. Shares then traded down 7.58%.
- Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.91% over the rest of the day.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares set a new 52-week low of $103.24 today morning. The stock traded down 2.43% over the session.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.44 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock hit $12.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.91% over the course of the day.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares set a new yearly low of $28.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.16, and later moved down 2.28% over the session.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were down 3.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $65.30.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock hit $15.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.37% over the course of the day.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares set a new 52-week low of $99.80 today morning. The stock traded down 0.48% over the session.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares moved down 8.21% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.79 to begin trading.
- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.51 on Friday. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) stock hit $61.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day.
- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.52 on Friday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares moved down 2.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.89 to begin trading.
- People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares were down 7.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.30.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.87% over the rest of the day.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares moved down 6.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.02 to begin trading.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) stock hit $25.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.78% over the course of the day.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.14% on the day.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $36.61. Shares then traded down 2.24%.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock moved down 2.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.16 to open trading.
- EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.06 on Friday. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) stock hit $72.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.84% over the course of the day.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares were down 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.80.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares fell to $22.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.52%.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $77.01, and later moved down 1.85% over the session.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) stock moved down 2.01% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.33 to open trading.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) stock hit $68.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.11% over the course of the day.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) shares were down 2.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.98.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares moved down 2.06% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.88 to begin trading.
- Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock hit $36.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day.
- Braskem (NYSE: BAK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.
- First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) shares were down 2.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.64.
- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) stock moved down 1.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.46 to open trading.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares set a new yearly low of $26.69 this morning. The stock was down 6.62% on the session.
- Crane (NYSE: CR) stock set a new 52-week low of $63.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.16%.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares moved up 0.4% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.69%.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) shares hit a yearly low of $27.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock moved down 3.44% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.30 to open trading.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.25 to begin trading.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) shares were down 3.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $57.29.
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.85, and later moved down 6.81% over the session.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.19%.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) shares hit a yearly low of $66.63 today morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were down 4.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $106.71.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $58.80. Shares then traded down 2.1%.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares fell to $7.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.65%.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $50.50. Shares then traded down 4.07%.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit a yearly low of $22.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
- CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $33.22. Shares then traded down 4.59%.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) stock set a new 52-week low of $48.79 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.1%.
- Kirby (NYSE: KEX) stock moved down 1.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $59.23 to open trading.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock moved up 0.36% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.79 to open trading.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.30 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.64% over the rest of the day.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) stock hit a yearly low of $59.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
- Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.13% over the rest of the day.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $44.92. Shares then traded down 3.5%.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.39% on the day.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares moved down 1.93% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $75.48 to begin trading.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.85 today morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares hit a yearly low of $71.26 today morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
- Macy's (NYSE: M) stock moved down 0.82% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.13 to open trading.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.35 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.53% on the day.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $30.41. Shares then traded down 6.71%.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) stock moved down 1.98% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.71 to open trading.
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.09%.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares moved down 0.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.44 to begin trading.
- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $54.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) shares were down 2.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.74.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.48 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.82%.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares hit a yearly low of $33.13 today morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.45 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.51%.
- Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.
- WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) stock hit $7.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.46% over the course of the day.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $65.21, and later moved down 2.48% over the session.
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares moved down 2.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $70.00 to begin trading.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $29.93, and later moved down 0.33% over the session.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $30.13, and later moved down 4.49% over the session.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.92 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.07% over the rest of the day.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.86 on Friday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $30.30. Shares then traded down 3.17%.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock hit $22.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.37% over the course of the day.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares were down 1.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $132.68.
- Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.88 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.88% on the day.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares hit a yearly low of $14.32 today morning. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.61.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.47 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.25% over the rest of the day.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.19 today morning. The stock traded down 2.18% over the session.
- John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $83.67 on Friday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.51. Shares then traded down 4.67%.
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.89 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.19% over the rest of the day.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares hit a yearly low of $33.57 today morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) shares were down 3.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.42.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.37 today morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares hit a yearly low of $62.38 today morning. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares hit a yearly low of $22.99 today morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) stock moved down 7.84% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.35 to open trading.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.13 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.14%.
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.57 today morning. The stock traded down 2.05% over the session.
- Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock moved down 4.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.66 to open trading.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.73 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.19% over the rest of the day.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) stock moved down 1.78% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.81 to open trading.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) stock moved down 2.67% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.48 to open trading.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares hit a yearly low of $15.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
- NCR (NYSE: NCR) stock hit $22.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.92% over the course of the day.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock hit a yearly low of $20.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.71 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.0%.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares fell to $15.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%.
- IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.67 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.56% over the rest of the day.
- Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.43 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.81% over the rest of the day.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares were down 2.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.00.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.49 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.4% over the rest of the day.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares moved down 0.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.21 to begin trading.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) shares hit a yearly low of $37.10 today morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.52%.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.61% on the day.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.39% on the day.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) stock hit a yearly low of $14.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
- Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $50.49, and later moved up 1.83% over the session.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.41 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.07% on the day.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.37 today morning. The stock traded up 0.82% over the session.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock moved down 4.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.44 to open trading.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) shares were down 8.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.94.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $19.25, and later moved down 5.23% over the session.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares set a new yearly low of $15.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.87% on the session.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares set a new yearly low of $19.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares were down 0.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.62.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $57.29, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) shares were up 0.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.93.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares moved down 0.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.44 to begin trading.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.24. Shares then traded down 0.36%.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.23 to open trading.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.78, and later moved down 3.64% over the session.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) shares moved down 1.51% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.43 to begin trading.
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.73 today morning. The stock traded down 3.26% over the session.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $38.20, and later moved up 2.54% over the session.
- Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $82.37. Shares then traded down 1.74%.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) shares moved down 4.64% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.76 to begin trading.
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock hit a yearly low of $18.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
- Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) shares fell to $42.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.32%.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Friday. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) stock hit a yearly low of $26.46 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares moved down 5.39% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.29 to begin trading.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.65 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.26% over the rest of the day.
- American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.78 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.17% over the rest of the day.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.47 today morning. The stock traded down 3.44% over the session.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were down 2.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.01.
- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares fell to $26.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.13%.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Friday. The stock was down 4.08% for the day.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) stock moved down 3.32% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.36 to open trading.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.76 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.
- CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares moved down 1.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.87 to begin trading.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Friday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.24% over the rest of the day.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.61% over the session.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.34%.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares fell to $22.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.53%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock moved down 6.39% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.90 to open trading.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) stock hit $23.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.92% over the course of the day.
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) shares fell to $20.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%.
- Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.23 today morning. The stock traded up 0.11% over the session.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) stock hit a yearly low of $41.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.09 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session.
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.89 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.39% over the rest of the day.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $20.55, and later moved up 0.23% over the session.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock moved down 0.94% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.99 to open trading.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares hit a yearly low of $13.42 today morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares were down 3.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.00.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares fell to $10.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.65%.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.11 today morning. The stock traded down 1.22% over the session.
- First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares fell to $7.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.54%.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.48. Shares then traded down 8.58%.
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) stock hit a yearly low of $23.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) stock hit $55.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.36% over the course of the day.
- Cabot (NYSE: CBT) shares hit a yearly low of $35.27 today morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock hit a yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
- Yelp (NYSE: YELP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $28.02, and later moved down 3.25% over the session.
- Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock hit a yearly low of $28.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.29. Shares then traded down 6.79%.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares moved down 8.2% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.18 to begin trading.
- International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.64 today morning. The stock traded down 1.48% over the session.
- First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares moved down 1.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $119.95 to begin trading.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.32% over the rest of the day.
- National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.86% over the session.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares fell to $8.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.04%.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares moved down 4.19% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.69 to begin trading.
- Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock hit $9.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.82% over the course of the day.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.40 on Friday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) stock hit $50.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.39% over the course of the day.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock hit $13.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.56% over the course of the day.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.62%.
- Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares hit a yearly low of $52.40 today morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $23.07, and later moved down 3.33% over the session.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.77 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock hit $16.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.21% over the course of the day.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 10.43%.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares set a new yearly low of $2.28 this morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.24. Shares then traded down 2.31%.
- Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares moved down 1.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.55 to begin trading.
- Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares moved down 2.99% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.20 to begin trading.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock hit a yearly low of $35.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.16% for the day.
- Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.02% over the rest of the day.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.38% over the rest of the day.
- First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
- Domtar (NYSE: UFS) shares moved up 0.32% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.32 to begin trading.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.96 today morning. The stock traded down 1.62% over the session.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.99 today morning. The stock traded down 1.96% over the session.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares fell to $16.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.04%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares fell to $49.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.4%.
- First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares were down 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.87.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.18% on the day.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.68% on the session.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) stock hit $34.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.23% over the course of the day.
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%.
- Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares hit a yearly low of $33.85 today morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) stock moved down 2.48% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.41 to open trading.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares set a new 52-week low of $62.13 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.
- World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) stock hit $27.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.
- Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $42.88 on Friday. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
- OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares were down 1.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $79.06.
- Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares fell to $7.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) shares moved down 3.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.96 to begin trading.
- PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.27. Shares then traded down 3.0%.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.52% over the rest of the day.
- Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares moved down 2.13% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.33 to begin trading.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares fell to $25.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares set a new yearly low of $18.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.76% on the day.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares fell to $32.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.
- WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.40 on Friday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.33% over the session.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $30.06. Shares then traded down 1.05%.
- Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67 today morning. The stock traded down 7.67% over the session.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.99%.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.30 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares hit a yearly low of $46.82 today morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $22.50. Shares then traded down 1.06%.
- Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.67 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.15%.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares moved down 2.34% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.57 to begin trading.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $19.97, and later moved down 2.29% over the session.
- Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.52% over the rest of the day.
- Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) stock moved down 1.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.44 to open trading.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $30.17, and later moved down 5.15% over the session.
- S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.47% on the day.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock hit a yearly low of $5.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.99% on the day.
- Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares hit a yearly low of $54.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.13% over the session.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $24.35, and later moved down 3.01% over the session.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock hit a yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was down 6.35% for the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares moved down 4.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.19 to begin trading.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) stock hit $24.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.13% over the course of the day.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.64 on Friday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.36 today morning. The stock was down 6.26% on the session.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.78 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.69% on the day.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.83% on the day.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
- Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares moved down 2.31% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.50 to begin trading.
- First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.77% on the day.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares fell to $27.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.22%.
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) stock hit $3.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.81% over the course of the day.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock moved down 1.11% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.05 to open trading.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.29%.
- CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) shares fell to $10.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.76%.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares moved down 1.68% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.23 to begin trading.
- Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.02, and later moved down 2.88% over the session.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares were up 0.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.85.
- CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% on the session.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.91 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.09 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares set a new yearly low of $17.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81 today morning. The stock traded down 6.44% over the session.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) shares moved up 0.78% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.16 to begin trading.
- Archrock (NYSE: AROC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.11 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.28% on the day.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) shares were down 3.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.70.
- Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.37 today morning. The stock traded down 1.72% over the session.
- Linx (NYSE: LINX) stock moved down 5.21% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.89 to open trading.
- OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.20 today morning. The stock traded down 2.08% over the session.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock hit $13.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.36% over the course of the day.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Friday. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares were down 4.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.06.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares fell to $36.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock hit $22.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.39% over the course of the day.
- Universal (NYSE: UVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.72% over the rest of the day.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares were down 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.55.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) stock moved down 2.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $66.54 to open trading.
- Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $78.01, and later moved down 1.36% over the session.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.17.
- AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $35.04, and later moved down 0.88% over the session.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares moved down 1.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.64 to begin trading.
- First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.52 today morning. The stock traded up 0.54% over the session.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.26% over the rest of the day.
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock moved up 0.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to open trading.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) shares fell to $35.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%.
- Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.
- City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) stock moved down 2.77% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.79 to open trading.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock moved down 1.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.56 to open trading.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares were down 1.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.36.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.89 today morning. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.
- FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares moved down 3.32% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.96 to begin trading.
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.31. Shares then traded down 3.0%.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) stock moved up 1.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.49 to open trading.
- State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) shares set a new yearly low of $23.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares hit a yearly low of $15.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.27% on the day.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock hit a yearly low of $8.87 this morning. The stock was down 5.4% for the day.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares were down 0.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.43.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares hit a yearly low of $32.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
- Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares set a new yearly low of $41.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
- National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock hit $14.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.88% over the course of the day.
- Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares were down 14.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.77.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.17. Shares then traded down 3.1%.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.69 today morning. The stock traded down 4.73% over the session.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $31.81. Shares then traded down 6.62%.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock hit $7.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.1% over the course of the day.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares fell to $14.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.52%.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock moved down 1.84% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.31 to open trading.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares were down 1.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.93.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares set a new yearly low of $37.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares were down 3.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.24.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 10.08%.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.06, and later moved down 1.81% over the session.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares moved up 0.31% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.14 to begin trading.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $36.55. Shares then traded down 1.91%.
- Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.75 to begin trading.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares set a new yearly low of $16.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) shares were down 4.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.20.
- Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday. The stock was down 8.18% for the day.
- Systemax (NYSE: SYX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.3% on the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $29.52. Shares then traded down 2.05%.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares fell to $23.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.85%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock moved down 6.03% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.92 to open trading.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.37%.
- MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.1% over the session.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.44% over the session.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares moved down 1.89% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.55 to begin trading.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session.
- Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.39 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.68% over the rest of the day.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 13.85%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) stock set a new 52-week low of $43.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.67%.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.15% over the rest of the day.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares moved down 1.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.03 to begin trading.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.65% over the session.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) stock hit a yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) shares were down 4.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.04.
- Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock hit $14.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.69% over the course of the day.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) shares hit a yearly low of $21.53 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) shares set a new yearly low of $8.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
- Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.47% over the session.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
- Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.44 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.88%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) stock hit a yearly low of $39.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.25 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.61% on the day.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares hit a yearly low of $10.54 today morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock hit $9.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.41% over the course of the day.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $30.50. Shares then traded down 1.71%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares moved down 5.46% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.19 to begin trading.
- Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.62 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.06%.
- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day.
- Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.7% over the rest of the day.
- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares fell to $10.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.55%.
- Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) shares moved down 2.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.83 to begin trading.
- Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) shares fell to $29.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.09. Shares then traded down 4.72%.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.67% over the session.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BXG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Friday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.69 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares fell to $12.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.83%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.95 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.95% over the rest of the day.
- Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.65 today morning. The stock traded down 1.79% over the session.
- SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares fell to $29.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.46%.
- Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.24% on the session.
- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares fell to $6.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.01%.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
- SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Friday morning, later moving down 13.04% over the rest of the day.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.91 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $23.18, and later moved down 1.14% over the session.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.25.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.92% over the session.
- Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
- Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares fell to $28.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.07 today morning. The stock traded down 4.84% over the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.62 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) stock hit $15.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.39% over the course of the day.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.73, and later moved down 16.99% over the session.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares were down 1.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.09.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) stock hit $36.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.56% over the course of the day.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares fell to $14.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.19%.
- Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.26, and later moved down 1.61% over the session.
- Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares fell to $16.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.07%.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.07% on the day.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) stock moved down 2.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.72 to open trading.
- Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) stock hit a yearly low of $25.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock hit $4.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.37% over the course of the day.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares moved down 4.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.46%.
- trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares moved down 2.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.67 to begin trading.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.24. Shares then traded down 0.22%.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.30, and later moved down 12.48% over the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares fell to $13.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.67%.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) stock hit $27.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.81% over the course of the day.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares hit a yearly low of $10.50 today morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.19 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.24% on the day.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock moved down 2.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.89 to open trading.
- Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares set a new yearly low of $6.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares fell to $7.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.98%.
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.34 today morning. The stock traded down 4.39% over the session.
- DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares set a new yearly low of $34.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.60 today morning. The stock traded down 0.73% over the session.
- Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $35.65, and later moved up 0.6% over the session.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.19. Shares then traded down 1.15%.
- Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares fell to $18.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.79%.
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.73 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.76% on the day.
- Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ: HMTV) shares moved down 1.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.17 to begin trading.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares were down 2.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.51.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) stock hit a yearly low of $26.66 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
- Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.66% over the rest of the day.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares hit a yearly low of $22.10 today morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
- Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares moved down 0.92% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.77 to begin trading.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) shares moved down 3.71% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.63 to begin trading.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.
- People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) stock hit a yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.02% on the day.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock hit $12.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.72% over the course of the day.
- Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) stock moved down 0.82% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.95 to open trading.
- Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.32 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.57 today morning. The stock traded down 3.66% over the session.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares were down 0.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.70.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) stock moved down 2.24% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.40 to open trading.
- Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.56 today morning. The stock traded down 3.13% over the session.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares were down 0.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.68.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock hit $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.75% over the course of the day.
- Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.41% over the rest of the day.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock hit a yearly low of $12.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
- Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.72% on the day.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.65, and later moved down 1.04% over the session.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.65, and later moved down 1.34% over the session.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.71, and later moved down 6.2% over the session.
- AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock hit $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.45% over the course of the day.
- REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) stock hit a yearly low of $63.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
- Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.15% on the day.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares fell to $18.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.83%.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock moved down 4.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.51 to open trading.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares hit a yearly low of $13.80 today morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) shares were down 1.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.64.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares were down 2.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.17.
- Team (NYSE: TISI) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.80 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares fell to $14.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.2%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) shares fell to $12.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.12%.
- Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) stock hit $8.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.41% over the course of the day.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit $3.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.82% over the course of the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.84.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.67, and later moved down 1.47% over the session.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $22.42. Shares then traded down 1.61%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.40, and later moved down 1.68% over the session.
- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.19% on the session.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares fell to $19.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.13%.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.62. Shares then traded down 1.74%.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.87, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.11% over the session.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.31 today morning. The stock traded down 1.55% over the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares moved down 1.45% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading.
- Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session.
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.49. Shares then traded down 2.05%.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $24.37. Shares then traded down 1.27%.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell to $18.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.42%.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares moved down 0.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.50 to begin trading.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.05%.
- Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) shares hit a yearly low of $14.74 today morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock hit a yearly low of $10.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.77. Shares then traded down 7.01%.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) shares moved down 4.08% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.50 to begin trading.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) stock moved down 2.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.06 to open trading.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.71% on the day.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares fell to $6.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.72%.
- Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was down 7.79% for the day.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares moved down 10.58% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.67 to begin trading.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.59% over the rest of the day.
- Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.67 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) stock moved down 1.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.88 to open trading.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock moved down 7.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.17 to open trading.
- Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) stock hit a yearly low of $32.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
- Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.16 to begin trading.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares fell to $6.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.14%.
- Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.90, and later moved down 3.69% over the session.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.25. Shares then traded down 2.26%.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares set a new yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.46 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares hit a yearly low of $6.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
- Citizens (NYSE: CIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.24%.
- Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) shares were up 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.60.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
- Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) shares fell to $21.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.54%.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.57, and later moved down 0.13% over the session.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.51% over the rest of the day.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.98% for the day.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.14% on the day.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares were down 3.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.45.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares fell to $2.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.1%.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) stock hit $34.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.29% over the course of the day.
- StarTek (NYSE: SRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.3% over the rest of the day.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $16.01. Shares then traded down 1.1%.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.41% over the rest of the day.
- Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.
- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares moved down 1.05% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.60 to begin trading.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.48, and later moved down 1.34% over the session.
- CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) shares fell to $5.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.91%.
- Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.18. Shares then traded down 0.8%.
- Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) stock hit $4.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.64% over the course of the day.
- Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $16.51. Shares then traded down 1.4%.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were down 2.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.55.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.58% over the rest of the day.
- Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 17.22% over the rest of the day.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) shares were down 3.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.11.
- North American (NYSE: NOA) stock moved down 1.86% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.44 to open trading.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock hit $2.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.07% over the course of the day.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.17% on the day.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.08. Shares then traded down 1.87%.
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) stock hit a yearly low of $10.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
- PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) shares hit a yearly low of $12.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) stock moved down 5.44% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.15 to open trading.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Friday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.42%.
- Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.00 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session.
- Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
- Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.88. Shares then traded down 0.5%.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.84 today morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
- Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.93% over the rest of the day.
- Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) stock hit a yearly low of $20.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares were down 2.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.08.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.00, and later moved down 4.9% over the session.
- Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $32.92. Shares then traded down 2.79%.
- Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) stock moved down 4.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.65 to open trading.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.20, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) shares fell to $6.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.92%.
- Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) stock moved down 0.24% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.13 to open trading.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.83, and later moved down 14.19% over the session.
- Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) shares hit a yearly low of $8.01 today morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62 today morning. The stock traded down 5.24% over the session.
- Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.75% on the day.
- Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.95% over the rest of the day.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.08. Shares then traded down 0.16%.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.66%.
- Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Friday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.
- Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) stock hit $17.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.73% over the course of the day.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.37% over the rest of the day.
- Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) stock hit $14.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.33% over the course of the day.
- First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) stock hit a yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) stock moved down 3.74% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.11 to open trading.
- Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) stock moved up 0.18% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.50 to open trading.
- Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) shares hit a yearly low of $13.78 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.03% on the day.
- Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) stock hit a yearly low of $26.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) shares fell to $5.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.68%.
- Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $31.78, and later moved up 0.25% over the session.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) stock moved down 2.13% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.51 to open trading.
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) shares were up 1.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.85.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.44, and later moved down 11.56% over the session.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.64.
- Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ: PEBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) shares moved down 4.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading.
- BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.65 today morning. The stock traded down 2.11% over the session.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 3.97% over the session.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) stock hit $5.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.65% over the course of the day.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.6% over the rest of the day.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56 today morning. The stock traded down 10.32% over the session.
- Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.15, and later moved up 0.38% over the session.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.12 today morning. The stock traded down 9.9% over the session.
- Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.25% on the day.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.73% over the rest of the day.
- Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.63 today morning. The stock traded down 1.67% over the session.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
- Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) stock hit $15.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new yearly low of $5.64 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Friday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) shares moved down 1.39% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to begin trading.
- FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.1% on the day.
- Ocwen Finl (NYSE: OCN) shares were down 0.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.06.
- Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) shares fell to $5.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.47%.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.00. Shares then traded down 4.86%.
- Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.64 today morning. The stock traded down 1.06% over the session.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.91, and later moved down 4.46% over the session.
- Nuveen High Income 2020 (NYSE: JHY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.99, and later moved down 1.22% over the session.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.47% over the rest of the day.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) stock moved down 3.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.56 to open trading.
- RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares moved down 2.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.02 to begin trading.
- United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.24% on the day.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock hit a yearly low of $8.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.
- Fonar (NASDAQ: FONR) stock hit $18.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.55% over the course of the day.
- Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Friday. The stock was down 5.68% for the day.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares fell to $1.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.26%.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares moved up 1.34% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.19 to begin trading.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.29% on the day.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) stock hit a yearly low of $5.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% for the day.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.82 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.59% on the day.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares hit a yearly low of $9.40 today morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
- Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.99% over the rest of the day.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Friday. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.
- Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares set a new yearly low of $10.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares set a new yearly low of $14.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
- ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.60. Shares then traded down 4.57%.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.46% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.42% over the rest of the day.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares were down 1.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.13.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.80. Shares then traded down 1.4%.
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.47, and later moved down 9.76% over the session.
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 46.03% on the session.
- XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) shares were down 4.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.27.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Friday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
- Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.59% on the day.
- Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ: EMCF) stock hit $27.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.58% over the course of the day.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares were down 2.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.
- Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.19% over the rest of the day.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.38% on the day.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.81. Shares then traded down 3.79%.
- Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.27 today morning. The stock traded down 2.58% over the session.
- Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) shares moved down 1.84% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.58 to begin trading.
- Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.61. Shares then traded down 0.57%.
- Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) shares were down 9.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63.
- DD3 Acquisition (NASDAQ: DDMX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Friday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
- Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares fell to $4.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.39%.
- VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.40, and later moved down 7.14% over the session.
- Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.12%.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.7%.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares hit a yearly low of $3.30 today morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
- Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares were down 72.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.
- Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.18% for the day.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.7%.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.67% on the day.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.79, and later moved down 17.18% over the session.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.45% over the rest of the day.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.69%.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.08. Shares then traded down 0.38%.
- Ashford (AMEX: AINC) stock hit $18.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.
- Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares moved down 3.49% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.79 to begin trading.
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was down 49.96% on the session.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.81 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.14.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.32%.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) stock hit $7.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.16% over the course of the day.
- Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.46. Shares then traded down 0.49%.
- J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.13% over the rest of the day.
- BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares fell to $3.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.01%.
- CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 6.44% for the day.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares fell to $3.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.31%.
- North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares were down 6.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.15.
- Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.31% over the session.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.16 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session.
- Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) shares moved down 6.3% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
- Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday. The stock was down 23.76% for the day.
- Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.50 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded down 9.86% over the session.
- Equus Total Return (NYSE: EQS) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.49.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell to $2.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.93%.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.43, and later moved down 5.74% over the session.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.33 today morning. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
- Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) shares fell to $0.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.14%.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock hit $0.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.34% over the course of the day.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares fell to $0.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.38%.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) stock moved down 1.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.51 to open trading.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock moved down 24.24% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.55 to open trading.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.49, and later moved up 3.67% over the session.
- LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock hit $0.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 78.23% over the course of the day.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares moved down 3.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares were down 4.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.21.
- China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.48 today morning. The stock traded down 5.59% over the session.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.58, and later moved down 2.14% over the session.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.09% on the day.
