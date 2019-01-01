QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.31 - 7.89
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.72/9.05%
52 Wk
6.81 - 9.25
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
30.25
Open
7.39
P/E
3.34
EPS
0.63
Shares
390.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:57PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Prospect Capital Corp is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations, and other purposes. It makes investments, including lending in private equity, sponsored transactions, directly to companies, investments in structured credit, real estate, and syndicated debt.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.220 0.0500
REV162.240M175.376M13.136M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prospect Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prospect Capital (PSEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prospect Capital's (PSEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prospect Capital (PSEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) was reported by Raymond James on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSEC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prospect Capital (PSEC)?

A

The stock price for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) is $7.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prospect Capital (PSEC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Prospect Capital (PSEC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-28.

Q

When is Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) reporting earnings?

A

Prospect Capital’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Prospect Capital (PSEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prospect Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Prospect Capital (PSEC) operate in?

A

Prospect Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.