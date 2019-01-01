|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s space includes: Target (NYSE:TGT), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO).
The latest price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting OLLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.30% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) is $41.7 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.