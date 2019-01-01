QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.340 -0.1300
REV415.120M383.487M-31.633M

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ollie's Bargain Outlet's (OLLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting OLLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.30% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)?

A

The stock price for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) is $41.7 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Q

When is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reporting earnings?

A

Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Q

What sector and industry does Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) operate in?

A

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.