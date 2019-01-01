National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment.