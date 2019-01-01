QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.58 - 43.51
Vol / Avg.
67.5K/154.1K
Div / Yield
0.92/2.06%
52 Wk
34.11 - 48.24
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
28.9
Open
43.77
P/E
14.85
EPS
0.75
Shares
30M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 5:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:32PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.740 0.1400
REV70.430M72.701M2.271M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Bank Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Bank Holdings (NBHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Bank Holdings's (NBHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Bank Holdings (NBHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting NBHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.10% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Bank Holdings (NBHC)?

A

The stock price for National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) is $41.71 last updated Today at 6:07:20 PM.

Q

Does National Bank Holdings (NBHC) pay a dividend?

A

The next National Bank Holdings (NBHC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) reporting earnings?

A

National Bank Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is National Bank Holdings (NBHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Bank Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does National Bank Holdings (NBHC) operate in?

A

National Bank Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.