(XONE), Quotes and News Summary

The ExOne Co is a provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The company's business consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products which generate the majority of the revenues. Its machines are customized as per the customer requirements. ExOne's machines serve through direct and indirect applications, with which it produces a component as well as makes a tool to produce a component. The company offers pre-production collaboration and print products for through production service centers, which are located in the United States, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Japan. It builds 3D printing machines at the facilities in the United States and Germany.