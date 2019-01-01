The RMR Group Inc is a holding company that conducts its business through its subsidiary, which is an alternative asset management company that invests in real estate and manage real estate related businesses. Its business primarily consists of providing management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and real estate related operating companies. It also provides management services to real estate securities mutual funds and commercial real estate finance companies. The company's operating segment is RMR LLC and All Other Operations. The RMR Group derives its revenue from providing business and property management services as well as advisory and other services.