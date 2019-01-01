QQQ
Range
27.81 - 29.18
Vol / Avg.
102.5K/90.2K
Div / Yield
1.52/5.31%
52 Wk
28.52 - 47.12
Mkt Cap
480.9M
Payout Ratio
71.36
Open
28.04
P/E
13.43
EPS
0.49
Shares
16.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
The RMR Group Inc is a holding company that conducts its business through its subsidiary, which is an alternative asset management company that invests in real estate and manage real estate related businesses. Its business primarily consists of providing management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and real estate related operating companies. It also provides management services to real estate securities mutual funds and commercial real estate finance companies. The company's operating segment is RMR LLC and All Other Operations. The RMR Group derives its revenue from providing business and property management services as well as advisory and other services.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.460 -0.1400
REV165.220M181.568M16.348M

RMR Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RMR Group (RMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RMR Group's (RMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RMR Group (RMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting RMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RMR Group (RMR)?

A

The stock price for RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) is $29.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RMR Group (RMR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) reporting earnings?

A

RMR Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is RMR Group (RMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RMR Group.

Q

What sector and industry does RMR Group (RMR) operate in?

A

RMR Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.