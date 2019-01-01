|Q2 2022
|0.600
|0.460
|-0.1400
|165.220M
|181.568M
|16.348M
You can purchase shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RMR Group’s space includes: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC), Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI), Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH).
The latest price target for RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting RMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) is $29.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.
RMR Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RMR Group.
RMR Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.