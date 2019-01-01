QQQ
Range
106.04 - 110.45
Vol / Avg.
497.3K/457.6K
Div / Yield
2.92/2.58%
52 Wk
94.32 - 134.93
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
31.64
Open
109.94
P/E
12.52
EPS
2.32
Shares
67.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.770-0.560 -1.3300
REV4.090B4.359B269.000M

Reinsurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reinsurance Group (RGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reinsurance Group's (RGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Reinsurance Group (RGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 123.00 expecting RGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.80% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reinsurance Group (RGA)?

A

The stock price for Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) is $110.015 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reinsurance Group (RGA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) reporting earnings?

A

Reinsurance Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Reinsurance Group (RGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reinsurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Reinsurance Group (RGA) operate in?

A

Reinsurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.