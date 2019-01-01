|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.770
|-0.560
|-1.3300
|REV
|4.090B
|4.359B
|269.000M
You can purchase shares of Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Reinsurance Group’s space includes: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT), RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y).
The latest price target for Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 123.00 expecting RGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.80% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) is $110.015 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Reinsurance Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Reinsurance Group.
Reinsurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.