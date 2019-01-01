QQQ
Range
40.45 - 42.87
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/5.9M
Div / Yield
0.01/0.02%
52 Wk
34.14 - 51.17
Mkt Cap
18.9B
Payout Ratio
0.41
Open
40.49
P/E
17.63
EPS
0.23
Shares
449.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, and CityCenter. The Strip contributed approximately 49% of total EBITDAR in the prepandemic year of 2019. MGM also owns U.S. regional assets, which represented 29% of 2019 EBITDAR. We estimate MGM's U.S. sports and iGaming operations will be a mid-single-digit percentage of its total revenue by 2024. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM Macau casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2027.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.120 0.1000
REV2.780B3.057B277.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MGM Resorts Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MGM Resorts Intl's (MGM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) stock?

A

The latest price target for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting MGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.02% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MGM Resorts Intl (MGM)?

A

The stock price for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) is $42.1 last updated Today at 3:53:32 PM.

Q

Does MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) pay a dividend?

A

The next MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) reporting earnings?

A

MGM Resorts Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGM Resorts Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) operate in?

A

MGM Resorts Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.